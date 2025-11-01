Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

