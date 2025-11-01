BMO Capital Markets Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $123.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.1%

BLDR opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 54.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,679,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 189.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

