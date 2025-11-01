Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 54,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 163,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

