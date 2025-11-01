Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$42.75 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -151.67%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.