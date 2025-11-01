Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,850 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. KGI Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

