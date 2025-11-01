Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

