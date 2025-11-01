Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHD

Cactus Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of WHD stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 117,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Cactus by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.