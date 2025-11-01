Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Calian Group Announces Dividend

TSE:CGY opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.35. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.92 million, a PE ratio of -841.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,866.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

