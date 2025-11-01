Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Cameco from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.84.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$49.75 and a 1 year high of C$153.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.49. The firm has a market cap of C$62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

