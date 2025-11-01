Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.84.
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
