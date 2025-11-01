Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.84.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

CCO stock opened at C$143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.49. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$49.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

