Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.84.

CCO stock opened at C$143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$49.75 and a 52-week high of C$153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

