Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. CLSA raised shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.84.
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
