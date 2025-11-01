Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$130.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$126.92 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.84.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco
Cameco Stock Down 2.2%
About Cameco
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.