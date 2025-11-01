Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$130.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$126.92 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.84.

Cameco Stock Down 2.2%

About Cameco

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$117.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.49. The stock has a market cap of C$62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$49.75 and a 52-week high of C$153.59.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

