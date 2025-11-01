Capital One Financial Weighs in on TSE:WCP FY2025 Earnings

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whitecap Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.2%

WCP opened at C$10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.66. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$159,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,220,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,139,897. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.