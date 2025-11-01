Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys 7,202 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

