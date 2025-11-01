Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to C$305.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$238.00 to C$305.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$171.50.
Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses.
