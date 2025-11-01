Centerra Gold FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
Centerra Gold stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 57.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,684,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 734,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 26.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,494,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,310,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 55,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Centerra Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,153,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
