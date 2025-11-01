CIBC Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$149.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$190.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$173.00 to C$166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.80.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$122.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$126.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.02. The stock has a market cap of C$27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. CGI has a 52-week low of C$119.51 and a 52-week high of C$175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is 5.96%.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.

