CIBC Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$5.08 and a 12-month high of C$12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.19.

Computer Modelling Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

