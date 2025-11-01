CIBC Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $231.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $235.00 to $231.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $197.02 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,728 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,089,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

