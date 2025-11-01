Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Up 8.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $72.43. Approximately 198,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 225,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.
The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.42 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimpress has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Stock Down 6.7%
The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
