Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Up 8.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $72.43. Approximately 198,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 225,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.42 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimpress has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Down 6.7%

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.