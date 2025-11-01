Citi Trends, Inc. $CTRN Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.11% of Citi Trends worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,992,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,163 shares in the company, valued at $585,262.23. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.19. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS. Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.22-1.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.