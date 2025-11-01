Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after buying an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after buying an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

