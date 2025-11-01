Citizens & Northern Corp Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

META stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.28 and its 200-day moving average is $696.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.