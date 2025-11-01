Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

JPM stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

