Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $250.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

