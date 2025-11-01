Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6730 and last traded at $0.6730. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6920.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 2.7%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
