Conning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $250.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

