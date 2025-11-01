Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,600 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the September 30th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellation Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Constellation Software Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $2,638.00 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $2,474.07 and a 1 year high of $3,998.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,944.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3,324.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.71 by $5.60. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 53.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 77.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 13.0%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

