Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,480.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5,454.29.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

TSE CSU opened at C$3,691.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$3,390.01 and a twelve month high of C$5,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4,087.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$4,588.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In related news, insider Mark Robert Miller purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,163.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This trade represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

