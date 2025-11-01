Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 and last traded at GBX 8.26. 193,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 449,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25.

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.94.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Ltd (AIM: CORA) is a gold developer focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

