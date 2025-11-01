Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CROX opened at $81.69 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $122.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2,659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,190 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10,520.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 712,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,710,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,765,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.