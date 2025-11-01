Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 9.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $250.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.