Cwm LLC Acquires 14,531 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6,192.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $748.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.97. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.