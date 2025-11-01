Cwm LLC Buys 424 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

MSGS stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

