Cwm LLC Grows Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Cwm LLC raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 131.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $44.23 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. This trade represents a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

