Cwm LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 14.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 45.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 3.8%

HOUS opened at $10.07 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.