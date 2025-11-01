Cwm LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,616,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,766,000 after purchasing an additional 824,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,991,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,467,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,723,000 after acquiring an additional 719,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,505,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.1%

BRX opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.