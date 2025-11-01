Cwm LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF $DEXC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 878.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $518,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DEXC opened at $59.56 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $232.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.