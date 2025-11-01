D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 17.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 447,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 target price on QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $3,319,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,420,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,428,614.86. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,446,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 348,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,943.20. This represents a 31.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,844,134 shares of company stock valued at $41,397,924 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Up 16.5%

QS stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($36.67) million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.