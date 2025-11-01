D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749,348. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,175.78. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 301,193 shares of company stock worth $14,893,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $132.51 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.28, a PEG ratio of 228.14 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

