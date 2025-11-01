D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,710 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va $NCA

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 45.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 61,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $9.06 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Va Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

