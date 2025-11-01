D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,513 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.69 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

