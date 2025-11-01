DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Buys 516 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.