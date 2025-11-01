Denali Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

