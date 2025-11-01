Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $64.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.12.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

