Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Short Interest Up 87.7% in October

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 200,300 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 162.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 48.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

