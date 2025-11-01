Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU) Short Interest Up 88.5% in October

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,300 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Free Report) by 289.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.58% of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AIBU opened at $63.16 on Friday. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields.

