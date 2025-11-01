Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in October

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 103,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DSCSY stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.49. Disco has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $709.55 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

