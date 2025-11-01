Divergent Planning LLC Takes $6.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

